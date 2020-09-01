Vision Zero: Speed limits reduced at 9 of the most dangerous streets in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Speed limits are being reduced by five miles per hour on nine of the most dangerous streets across New York City, officials announced Tuesday, as part of the city's ongoing Vision Zero efforts to reduce pedestrian deaths.The reason, officials say, is a spike in the number of fatalities involving cars and motorcycles, already more than all of last year.Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Torttenberg says it appears drivers have gotten used to driving faster on open roads during the coronavirus pandemic, when traffic has been reduced due to the lockdown."We know the reasons," she said. "It's not complicated. We see it in the crash reports. It's speeding."The following areas will have speed limits reduced from 30 mph to 25:--Parts of Riverside Drive in Manhattan--Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn--Northern Boulevard in Queens--Bruckner Boulevard in the Bronx--Shore Parkway Service Road in Brooklyn--Dahlgren Place in Brooklyn--Webster Avenue in the Bronx--Targee Street in Staten IslandThe speed limit on Rockaway Boulevard in Queens will also drop 5 mph, from 40 to 35.The number of speed camera violations has doubled to over 20,000 a month, and the city is moving forward with its camera program.The number of cameras is up to 950, including in every school zone.----------