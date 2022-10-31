Flurry of campaign appearances continues in New York governor's race

Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin were back on the campaign trail Monday, as the countdown continues to Election Day.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin were back on the campaign trail Monday, as the countdown continues to New York's gubernatorial election.

Hochul attended an anti-gun-violence event at the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club in Harlem just before noon.

After casting her ballot in Buffalo on Saturday, Hochul made a total of 14 campaign appearances over the weekend, including a stop on Sunday with First Lady Jill Biden and New York City Mayor Eric Adams at her side.

Meantime, Zeldin was joined Monday afternoon by the Republican governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, at a get-out-the-vote rally in Westchester County.

The event was being held at the American Legion Hall on Garrigan Avenue in Thornwood.

It comes after another high-profile Republican, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, campaigned with Zeldin over the weekend at a rally on Long Island that attracted thousands of supporters.

ALSO READ | Eyewitness News special: Sandy 10 years later

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.