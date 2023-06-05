As WABC-TV celebrates 75 years on the air, we look back at longtime show announcer Gil Hodges introducing Eyewitness News live on the air.

Meet the announcer who made small talk with anchors live on TV | WABC-TV 75th Anniversary Moment

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- WABC is celebrating 75 years on the air this summer! Channel 7 went on the air on Aug. 10, 1948.

Ahead of the big day, we look back and remember our longtime show announcer, Gil Hodges.

Hodges began his career in 1938, first on the radio and then on TV. Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, he introduced the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. shows from his small booth right next to the control room.

Sometimes, you could catch Hodges making small talk with then anchors Tom Snyder and Kaity Tong.

ALSO READ | Thanksgiving TBT: A look back at the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1980