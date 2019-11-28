Thanksgiving TBT: A look back at the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1980

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Happy Thanksgiving from the Eyewitness News Vault!
Today, we are flashing back to the 1980 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and an adorable report featuring the youngest member of the news team! Reporter Roger Sharp brought along his 2-year-old son, Adam, to help him cover the parade!
Before this charming report begins, we present a rare treat -- our booth announcer, Gil Hodges, scrambling to fill air time when a technical problem prevented the news from starting. Ah, the good old days of TV!
Have you ever gone to see the parade?
