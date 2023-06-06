'Let's go the videotape!': Rewinding to Warner Wolf, TV icon | WABC-TV 75th Anniversary Moment

As WABC-TV celebrates 75 years on the air, watch Warner Wolf start a 1979 sports report with his famous catchphrase: "Let's go to the videotape!"

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- WABC-TV is celebrating 75 years on the air this summer! Channel 7 first signed on back on Aug. 10, 1948.

Ahead of the anniversary, we look back and remember one of our alumni, the legendary Warner Wolf.

Wolf got his start in the Big Apple back in 1976 when he joined WABC-TV as a sportscaster, and stayed at Channel 7 until 1980. He was known for his authoritative and charismatic presence on screen, and is arguably most remembered for popularizing his signature sports catchphrase: "Let's go to the videotape!"

Here, he delivers sports on Eyewitness News at 11 back in February 1979, after being introduced by co-anchors Ernie Anastos and Rose Ann Scamardella.