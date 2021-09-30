Search for man who sexually assaulted woman on state park walking path in New Jersey

It happened at Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park on Tuesday between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
A woman was walking on a path next to the canal when she was approached by an armed man.
He then forced her to a secondary location on the Plainsboro-South Brunswick border where she was sexually assaulted.
The attacker is believed to be a Hispanic man, approximately 5'5"-5'6" tall, wearing dark-colored clothing and a dark baseball cap.
The investigation is active and continuing.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to contact Detective Sue Kowalski of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 745-3287, Detective Patrick Miller of the Plainsboro Police Department at (609)799-2333, or Detective Dominick Delucia of the South Brunswick Police Department at
(732)329-4646.
Tips may also be submitted to www.middlesextips.com.
