Father arrested for leaving infant at Walmart during shoplifting incident: Police

PHILADELPHIA -- A man is facing charges after Philadelphia police say he left his 3-month-old baby girl inside a Walmart during a suspected retail theft.

Alganon Muhammad, 22, who authorities say is the father of the infant, is facing charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Retail Theft, Criminal Conspiracy, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person (REAP).

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. back on January 18 at the store located on the 4300 block of Byberry Road.

Police are searching for three people who they say abandoned an infant inside a Walmart store in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say Muhammad entered the store with two other adults and the infant. After leaving the checkout area, security guards confronted the trio for suspected shoplifting.

All three adults fled the store immediately, leaving the child behind unattended, according to police.

The infant was unharmed and taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for evaluation before being released to her mother.

Muhammad surrendered to police on Friday.

The investigation into the remaining two suspects is ongoing.