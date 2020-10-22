Judge orders hearing to decide if missing mother Jennifer Dulos is legally dead

By Eyewitness News
FARMINGTON, Conn. -- A Connecticut probate judge said Thursday that she needs more time and may need to hear more evidence before deciding whether to declare a missing Connecticut mother legally dead.

Jennifer Dulos disappeared May 24, 2019, after dropping her five children at school.

Police in January charged her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, with killing her in her New Canaan home and driving off with her body, which still hasn't been found. He took his own life later that month.

Attorney Christopher Hug, the administrator for the estate of Fotis Dulos, asked Judge Evelyn Daly on Thursday to waive the normal seven-year waiting period to declare a missing person legally dead.

Bank officials wrote that he can't access certain funds to pay creditors of the estate unless it is determined that Jennifer Dulos died before her estranged husband did.

In his motion, Hug argues that Jennifer Dulos was likely dismembered by Fotis Dulos.

Jennifer Dulos' mother, Gloria Farber, has custody of the couple's children. Her attorney, Richard Weinstein, joined in asking for a death declaration.

"The sooner we can get to the closure of Dulos' estate, the better it will be for everyone," Richard Weinstein said. "The tragic truth of the matter is that Jennifer Dulos is dead."

Daly said she will study the issue and assess whether more witnesses need to be called to testify before she decides on the request.

Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
