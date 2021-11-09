15 people hurt in Washington Heights apartment fire

The fire broke out in a first-floor apartment on West 186th Street just before 6:45 a.m.
Fifteen residents were being treated for minor injuries at the scene.
A family could be seen standing out on their fire escape.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Heavy clutter was reported in the apartment where the fire started.
