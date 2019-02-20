HAMPTON BAYS, Long Island (WABC) --Family, friends and thousands of fellow police officers gathered on Long Island Wednesday to pay their last respects to an NYPD detective who was killed in the line of duty.
New York City police officers and those from around the nation are joining loved ones to bid a final farewell to Detective Brian Simonsen, while a memorial dedicated to the 42-year-old veteran detective grows outside the 102nd Precinct.
Funerals services were being held at St. Rosalie Roman Catholic Church in Hampton Bays, where Simonsen's casket arrived escorted by an NYPD honor guard and draped in the green, white and blue flag of the department in which he served.
Simonsen, a 19-year veteran, was killed last week by friendly fire while responding to a robbery at a T-Mobile store.
His supervisor, NYPD Sergeant Matthew Gorman, was also wounded in the shooting. and was among the mourners attending his funeral.
Wakes were held Monday and Tuesday, attended by Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James O'Neal along with Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Rep. Peter King and other dignitaries. Both de Blasio and O'Neill were scheduled to delivery eulogies at the funeral.
The wife of fallen NYPD Officer Weijian Liu also paid her respects to Simonsen's family.
"I want them to know that they are not alone," Sanny Liu said. "We'll always be with them."
O'Neill said there is an internal review underway, and they are looking at the more than 40 gunshots that were fired by seven different officers that night.
Two suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the robbery that led to Simonsen's death.
Christopher Ransom, 27, was arraigned Friday from his hospital bed on charges of murder, manslaughter, aggravated assault, menacing and robbery. He pleaded not guilty.
Jagger Freeman, 25, was arraigned Sunday on charges of murder, robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Police believe he acted as the lookout in the robbery.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube