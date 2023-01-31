Water main break in Newark disrupts traffic

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A water main break disrupted traffic in Newark Tuesday morning.

The water main broke at South Orange and Littleton avenues around 3:55 a.m.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said that streets in the area of South Orange Avenue and Littleton Avenue are closed to traffic. The break is affecting the area from Fairmount Avenue and South 7th Street and from 13th Avenue to 14th Avenue.

The City of Newark's Water Department is at the scene and addressing repairs.

No residential water has been affected by this incident.

Drivers are advised to anticipate delays and to plan alternate routes.

Director Fragé is urging anyone with information regarding any criminal activities to call the Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

