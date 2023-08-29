Handful of subway trains suspended due to water main break near Times Square

At around 3 a.m, the MTA shut down power at the 7th Avenue station and they halted service on the 1, 2, and 3, trains. Derick Waller reports from Times Square.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A water main break in Times Square has shut down streets in Midtown and suspended local subway service.

Crews worked around 7th Avenue and 39th street to shut down the water main break.

7th Avenue is closed from 41st to 39th streets and 39th Street is closed between 6th and 8th avenues.

At around 3 a.m, the MTA shut down power at the 7th Avenue station and halted service on the 1, 2, and 3, trains.

The 1 train has been suspended between Chambers and 96th streets. Service on the 2 train is also suspended.

Service on the 3 train resumed at around 5 a.m., but the train is stopping at 96th Street.

The station turned into a waterfall. Video shows water flooding in from the ceiling of the station and pouring onto the tracks.

The MTA had to shut down power at the station and they halted service on the 1, 2, and 3, trains between 14th and 96th streets.

"We were sitting there and all of the sudden, debris started coming down. We thought it was an explosion, but it was actually water and everybody started running. It started to flood the tracks, so I can and called the cops," one rider said.

Alternates for subways include the A and D trains for Upper Manhattan, or you can use the M7, M10, or M102 buses.

For service to Brooklyn, you can take the 4, A, or D trains to get there.

There is no word on when service will be restored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

