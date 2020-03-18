Coronavirus Updates: Water main breaks impacting Jersey City neighborhood

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Back-to-back water main breaks are causing problems for customers in Jersey City - and sparking concerns about sanitary conditions during the coronavirus outbreak.
It is happening the city's Greenville section.
The first break happened Tuesday on Merritt Street near Ocean Avenue, when a 20-inch main ruptured.
Crews arrived on the scene and repairs were well underway when a second break happened at 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The second break, which involves a 7-inch main, happened on Linden Avenue near Ocean Avenue.
SUEZ Water brought in water trucks after Tuesday's break.
But residents said they still needed water in their homes to maintain sanitary conditions, including being able to wash their hands during the coronavirus pandemic.
Work now continues on repairing both breaks.
