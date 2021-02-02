Firefighters rescue 2 from sinking truck in icy water during storm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10227005" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Heavy snow and winds will continue throughout the area overnight before becoming lighter on Tuesday.

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Dramatic video shows first responders rescue two people from a vehicle submerged into Long Island Sound during the nor'easter on Monday afternoon.Two people were in the pickup truck when it went 35 feet out into the water. Only the bed of the truck was sticking out.A woman in the truck got out through the rear window and was able to get onto the bed of the truck and out of the water, but a man in the truck was stuck.Firefighters stretched their tower ladder to its full capacity in order to reach the vehicle.Officials said as soon as a firefighter was able to grab the man through the window, the truck went fully under water.The man was taken to the hospital conscious but had some lacerations.The woman declined medical care at the scene.Stamford Fire Department Captain Palmer said he was especially proud of his team.----------