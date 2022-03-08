Jersey City students organize drive to support Ukraine refugees

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11631790" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Aaron Katersky reports from Kosice, Slovakia on the conflict.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Students at a New Jersey middle school are joining in the efforts of local mayors to collect vital supplies in support of Ukrainian refugees.The children, who attend Waterfront Montessori in Jersey City, were discussing the horrors of the war this week when they wondered how they could help."I think it would be horrible, getting separated from your parents, going into a different state where you don't know anyone, completely horrible," student Max Yershov said.Sophia Oquendo, an 8th-grade student and Secaucus resident, shared with her classmates that her town's mayor was collecting supplies to send to Poland to help families affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.The students quickly jumped into action and organized a school-wide fundraiser to collect supplies as part of the school's Year of Gratitude Campaign."It is important that we try and find a way to support people who are affected by this but don't have a part of it," said Aliza, a student helping with the fundraiser.The students are asking the community to donate diapers, clothing for babies and children, powder baby formula, small toys, and small books.Donations are being accepted at the school, located at 150 Warren Street in Jersey City, through Wednesday, March 9.The collected items will be delivered by the students to Mayor Mile Gonnelli and the town council of Secaucus, which will use the items to create care packages that will be sent to Ukrainian refugees in Poland."There are so many people who are trying to help them and care about their futures, even though it may feel like everything is falling apart," Aliza said.----------