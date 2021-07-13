Heavy storms, wind bring tornado warnings, flooding in New Jersey

New Jersey got hit with the bulk of the severe weather as storms brought heavy winds, flooded streets and even hailstorms in some parts.
According to the National Weather Service, between two and four inches of rain have fallen so far in New Jersey.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Video captured massive flooding on Route 23 in West Milford, where cars were trapped in water.
Meanwhile in Washington Township this afternoon, storms brought a heavy hailstorm.
Areas just outside of the Tri-State area were also hit hard by storms.
In Bensalem, Pa., marine units from across Bucks County jumped into action to rescue residents from the floodwaters.
The flooding crippled the evening commute flooding roadways like under the Route 13 bridge.
Travel NOT advised. Flash flooding crippling commuters, washing out parts of New Rogers under route 13 bridge @6abc https://t.co/xcNEpOPNTE pic.twitter.com/dnfShc4k2k— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) July 12, 2021
Have weather photos or video to share with Eyewitness News?
Please fill out the form below to submit.
By filling out the form below, you confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner; or that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent; or that you own, purchased or otherwise legally obtained the rights to the image/video. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use.
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip