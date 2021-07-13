Weather

Heavy storms, wind bring tornado warnings, flooding in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
Storms bring massive flooding in West Milford

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- For a second week in a row, severe weather sparked flash flood warnings and even a tornado warning as storms drenched parts of the Tri-State area on Monday night.

New Jersey got hit with the bulk of the severe weather as storms brought heavy winds, flooded streets and even hailstorms in some parts.

According to the National Weather Service, between two and four inches of rain have fallen so far in New Jersey.
Video captured massive flooding on Route 23 in West Milford, where cars were trapped in water.
Video captures cars caught in massive flooding on Route 23 in West Milford, New Jersey Monday night.



Meanwhile in Washington Township this afternoon, storms brought a heavy hailstorm.
Video captured a heavy downpour of hail in Washington Township, New Jersey.



Areas just outside of the Tri-State area were also hit hard by storms.


In Bensalem, Pa., marine units from across Bucks County jumped into action to rescue residents from the floodwaters.

Severe storms are wreaking havoc across the Philadelphia region on Monday night.



The flooding crippled the evening commute flooding roadways like under the Route 13 bridge.


