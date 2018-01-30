WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain and flood watches

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Flash Flood Watches are now in effect for a good portion of New Jersey as well as for the Poconos and Catskills, with heavy rain on the way for Wednesday.

Many locations in the Tri-State have already received between one and three inches of rain since Saturday.

With the ground already saturated, it won't take much additional rain to produce localized flooding, especially in areas of poor drainage and along smaller streams and creeks.

The rain will become heavier and more widespread Wednesday and Wednesday night.

While it won't be raining all day on Wednesday, the showers will be much more numerous than they've been, and they could be accompanied by a heavy thunderstorm in spots.

As much as two to four inches of rain can fall in parts of the area during the next 48 hours.

Drier air will try to move into areas west of New York City on Thursday, and this will tend to limit shower activity to a more scattered variety by then.

