Weather

AccuWeather: Heavy rain starts to taper off

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The heavy rain that fell throughout the day in the Tri-State area will taper off during the evening, but there will continue to be some rain and scattered thunderstorms stretching throughout the week.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 77.


Thursday
An AccuWeather Alert day with strong to severe storms late in the day and a high of 77.

Friday
Summer begins with morning showers and a high of 79.



Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 79.

Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 79.

Monday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 81.

Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 83.

RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Great White Shark shocks fishermen off Jersey Shore
Shootings at 2 locations in Newark leave 1 dead, 6 wounded
16.5 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at port
WATCH LIVE: Trump launching 2020 re-election bid with Orlando rally
Son charged in reputed mobster's murder at NYC McDonald's
LI lawmakers call for federal help to clean contaminated water
Victim in New Jersey home explosion dies from injuries
Show More
Realistic doll thought to be dead baby spurs crime scene
Officials warn of possible measles exposure at Newark Airport
Teen impaled in face by 10-inch knife after falling on it
Joe Biden visits Stonewall ahead of 50th anniversary of uprising
10-year-old boy found dead in closet only weighed 34 lbs.
More TOP STORIES News