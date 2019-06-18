AccuWeather: Heavy rain starts to taper off

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The heavy rain that fell throughout the day in the Tri-State area will taper off during the evening, but there will continue to be some rain and scattered thunderstorms stretching throughout the week.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 77.
Thursday
An AccuWeather Alert day with strong to severe storms late in the day and a high of 77.
Friday
Summer begins with morning showers and a high of 79.
Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 79.
Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 79.
Monday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 81.
Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 83.
