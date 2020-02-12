AccuWeather Alert: Marathon snowstorm winds down

Click here for snowfall totals around the Tri-State area.
Tuesday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Light snow continues. High 35.
Wednesday
Still windy. High 34.
Thursday
A bit milder. High of 38.
Friday
Rain, possible mix N&W with a high of 42.
Saturday
Mostly clouody. High 38.
Sunday
PM snow? High 39.
Monday
Snow showers with a high of 30.
