AccuWeather Alert: Marathon snowstorm winds down

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Our major winter storm continues into Tuesday with several more inches of snow expected and strong wind gusts causing blowing and drifting.

Click here for snowfall totals around the Tri-State area.

Tuesday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Light snow continues. High 35.

Wednesday
Still windy. High 34.

Thursday
A bit milder. High of 38.

Friday
Rain, possible mix N&W with a high of 42.


Saturday
Mostly clouody. High 38.

Sunday
PM snow? High 39.

Monday
Snow showers with a high of 30.

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

