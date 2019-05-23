Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Showers, thunderstorms expected

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We have an AccuWeather Alert for the rest of the day as showers and some strong thunderstorms are expected this evening.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm, and a high near 74.


Friday
Sunny with a gusty breeze and a high near 76.





Saturday
Mostly sunny. T-storms possible at night. A high near 72.



Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday
Mostly sunny with a possible shower or thunderstorm late a high near 78.

Tuesday

Partly sunny with a high near 80.

Wednesday
Partly sunny and getting hotter! High around 87.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
