AccuWeather Alert: Showers, thunderstorms expected

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We have an AccuWeather Alert for the rest of the day as showers and some strong thunderstorms are expected this evening.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm, and a high near 74.
Friday
Sunny with a gusty breeze and a high near 76.
Saturday
Mostly sunny. T-storms possible at night. A high near 72.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday
Mostly sunny with a possible shower or thunderstorm late a high near 78.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high near 80.
Wednesday
Partly sunny and getting hotter! High around 87.
