AccuWeather Alert: Showers, thunderstorms expected

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We have an AccuWeather Alert for the rest of the day as showers and some strong thunderstorms are expected this evening.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm, and a high near 74.Sunny with a gusty breeze and a high near 76.Mostly sunny. T-storms possible at night. A high near 72.Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.Mostly sunny with a possible shower or thunderstorm late a high near 78.Partly sunny with a high near 80.Partly sunny and getting hotter! High around 87.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app