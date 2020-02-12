AccuWeather Alert: Soaking rain Thursday

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Our next soaker, with a high of 54.
Friday
Raw and rainy with a high of 52.
Saturday
Mild clearing with a high of 60.
Sunday
Scattered showers with a high of 60.
Monday
A few showers with a high of 64.
Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 68.
Wednesday
Cooler clouds with a high of 62.
