AccuWeather Alert: Soaking rain Thursday

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Soaking rain moves in to the Tri-State area Thursday, with the heaviest showers hitting the city to the north and east.



Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Our next soaker, with a high of 54.

Friday
Raw and rainy with a high of 52.

Saturday
Mild clearing with a high of 60.

Sunday
Scattered showers with a high of 60.

Monday
A few showers with a high of 64.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 68.

Wednesday
Cooler clouds with a high of 62.

