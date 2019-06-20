Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Strong to severe storms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An AccuWeather Alert has been issued for Thursday with strong to severe storms possible for late in the day and early evening.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms that could be severe, and a high of 79.

Friday
Summer begins with morning showers then clearing skies, and a high of 77.



Saturday
Sunny and breezy with a high of 77.

Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 81.

Monday
Spotty thunderstorms with a high of 84.

Tuesday
Warm and humid, chance of thunderstorms with a high of 86.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.

