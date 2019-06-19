Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Strong to severe storms Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An AccuWeather Alert has been issued for Thursday with strong to severe storms possible for late in the day and early evening.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms that could be severe, and a high of 77.

Friday
Summer begins with morning showers then clearing skies, and a high of 77.



Saturday
Sunny and breezy with a high of 77.

Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 81.

Monday
Spotty thunderstorms with a high of 84.

Tuesday
Warm and humid, chance of thunderstorms with a high of 86.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
