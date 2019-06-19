AccuWeather Alert: Strong to severe storms Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An AccuWeather Alert has been issued for Thursday with strong to severe storms possible for late in the day and early evening.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms that could be severe, and a high of 77.
Friday
Summer begins with morning showers then clearing skies, and a high of 77.
Saturday
Sunny and breezy with a high of 77.
Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 81.
Monday
Spotty thunderstorms with a high of 84.
Tuesday
Warm and humid, chance of thunderstorms with a high of 86.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.
