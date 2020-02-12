weather

AccuWeather Alert: Tornado warning issued for Ulster County

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tornado warning issued for Ulster County until 2:45 p.m. A tornado watch remains in effect for Dutchess and Ulster counties with scattered strong to severe thunderstorms expected into early this evening.

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

The AccuWeather team is also tracking Hurricane Laura and what impact it might bring to our area over the weekend.

Watch Rising Risk: An Eyewitness News Weather Special this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Humid again with a high of 90 and severe storms possible.

Friday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 87.

Saturday
Potential PM rain with a high of 84.

Sunday
Beautiful day with a high of 79.

Monday
Pleasant sun with a high of 77.

Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 78.

Wednesday
Possible AM shower with a high of 82.



