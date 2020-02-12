weather

AccuWeather Alert: Warnings issued in NJ, NYC as storms move into area

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings are in effect as storms move across the Tri-State area.

Warnings were issued for multiple counties in northern New Jersey as well as all of New York City.

FULL LIST | Warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Accuwweather Alert: Steamy storms with a high of 90.

Thursday
Accuweather Alert: Evening storms with a high of 90.

Friday
Less humid with a high of 87.

Saturday
Summer sun with a high of 86.

Sunday

Sunny and nice. High of 91.

Monday
Humid storms with a high of 92.

Tuesday
Another chance of storms with a high of 91.



