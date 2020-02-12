AccuWeather Alert: Warnings issued in NJ, NYC as storms move into area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings are in effect as storms move across the Tri-State area.
Warnings were issued for multiple counties in northern New Jersey as well as all of New York City.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Accuwweather Alert: Steamy storms with a high of 90.
Thursday
Accuweather Alert: Evening storms with a high of 90.
Friday
Less humid with a high of 87.
Saturday
Summer sun with a high of 86.
Sunday
Sunny and nice. High of 91.
Monday
Humid storms with a high of 92.
Tuesday
Another chance of storms with a high of 91.
