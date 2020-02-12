weather

AccuWeather: Another possible heat wave

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will see a mixture of sun and clouds becoming hot and humid.

A second heat wave will get underway as extreme heat returns Sunday and lasts through Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-90s.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday

AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid with a high of 94.

Monday
AccuWeather Alert: Very hot and humid with a high of 96.

Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy PM storm with a high of 93.

Wednesday
Turning drier with a high of 88.

Thursday
Lower humidity with a high of 86.

Friday
Near normal with a high of 84.

Saturday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 85.



