Weather

AccuWeather: Breezy and cooler Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Skies will clear and temperatures will cool off a bit on Tuesday as a cold front ushers in a less humid air mass.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Tuesday
Breezy and cooler with a high near 71.

Wednesday
Sunny skies with a high near 74.


Thursday
Stays nice, with a high near 74.





Friday
Clouds and a shower with a high near 74.

Saturday
Mostly cloudy and chance of a late thunderstorm with a high near 73.


Sunday

Sunshine and patchy clouds with a high near 78.

Sunday
Partly cloudy with a high near 78.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
