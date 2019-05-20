AccuWeather: Breezy and cooler Tuesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Skies will clear and temperatures will cool off a bit on Tuesday as a cold front ushers in a less humid air mass.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
Breezy and cooler with a high near 71.
Wednesday
Sunny skies with a high near 74.
Thursday
Stays nice, with a high near 74.
Friday
Clouds and a shower with a high near 74.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy and chance of a late thunderstorm with a high near 73.
Sunday
Sunshine and patchy clouds with a high near 78.
