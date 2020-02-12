weather

AccuWeather: Clouds and sun make for comfortable afternoon

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Both clouds and sun stick around Monday to give us a comfortable afternoon with a high of 72.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 72.

Tuesday
Pleasant blend with a high of 73.

Wednesday
Thunder threat with a high of 86.

Thursday

Early clouds with a high of 85.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 83.

Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 82.

Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 80.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Bertha weakens into tropical depression hours after SC landfall
Sam Champion's NASA/SpaceX weather forecast
10K evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
1 Michigan dam breached, 1 at risk amid Midwest floods
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No curfew planned in NYC as George Floyd protests resume
NYC stores destroyed by looters, riots during George Floyd protests
NYC officials blame protest violence on small group of 'anarchists'
Mayor orders review after NYPD vehicle drives into group of protesters
More than 100 arrested in Brooklyn protests for George Floyd
Photos capture nights of protests and fury in NYC over George Floyd death
Local TV, radio reporter attacked while covering Brooklyn protests
Show More
Target temporarily closing some stores due to protest dangers
Mother, 2 children found dead in Queens; police investigating
Hair salons, barbershops in Connecticut allowed to reopen Monday
NY deaths drop below 60; key indicators down
Coronavirus cases in NJ continue downward trend
More TOP STORIES News