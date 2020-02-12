NEW YORK (WABC) -- Both clouds and sun stick around Monday to give us a comfortable afternoon with a high of 72.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 72.
Tuesday
Pleasant blend with a high of 73.
Wednesday
Thunder threat with a high of 86.
Thursday
Early clouds with a high of 85.
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 83.
Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 82.
Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 80.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Clouds and sun make for comfortable afternoon
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More