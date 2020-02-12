weather

AccuWeather: Clouds to sun again

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The pattern of cloudy beginnings and sunny afternoons will continue on Tuesday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Clouds to sun with a high of 77.

Wednesday
Repeat perfomance. High 77.

Thursday

A few showers. High 78.

Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 79.

Saturday
Early showers with a high of 78.

Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 74.

Monday
Mostly sunny. High 72.



