NEW YORK (WABC) -- The pattern of cloudy beginnings and sunny afternoons will continue on Tuesday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Clouds to sun with a high of 77.
Wednesday
Repeat perfomance. High 77.
Thursday
A few showers. High 78.
Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 79.
Saturday
Early showers with a high of 78.
Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 74.
Monday
Mostly sunny. High 72.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Clouds to sun again
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More