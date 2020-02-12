NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect more clouds than sun on Sunday, but it'll be turning warmer as highs hit the low 60s.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Sunday
More clouds with a high of 61
Monday
Milder and pleasant with a high of 65.
Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 63.
Wednesday
A few showers with a high of 59.
Thursday
Limited sun with a high of 59.
Friday
Cooler shower with a high of 57.
Saturday
A chance of sun with a high of 55.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Cloudy, but turning warmer
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News