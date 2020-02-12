weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy, but turning warmer

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect more clouds than sun on Sunday, but it'll be turning warmer as highs hit the low 60s.




Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
More clouds with a high of 61

Monday
Milder and pleasant with a high of 65.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 63.

Wednesday
A few showers with a high of 59.

Thursday
Limited sun with a high of 59.

Friday

Cooler shower with a high of 57.

Saturday
A chance of sun with a high of 55.



