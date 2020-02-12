AccuWeather: Cooler and rainy

Thursday
Cooler and rainy. High of 60.
Friday
AM light rain with a high of 55.
Saturday
Cool Blue. High 54.
Sunday
Trending drier with a high of 59.
Monday
Breezy blend. High 58.
Tuesday
Chilly gusts with a high 46.
Wednesday
Brisk and chilly. High of 48.
