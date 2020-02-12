weather

AccuWeather: Cooler and rainy

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Heavy rain will continue Wednesday night and into Thursday morning giving way to light rain, but cool winds during the day.
Rain continues overnight and into Thursday morning.



Thursday
Cooler and rainy. High of 60.

Friday
AM light rain with a high of 55.

Saturday
Cool Blue. High 54.

Sunday
Trending drier with a high of 59.

Monday
Breezy blend. High 58.

Tuesday
Chilly gusts with a high 46.

Wednesday
Brisk and chilly. High of 48.

