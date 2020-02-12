AccuWeather: Cooler day, evening storm possible

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be the coolest day of the week but an evening storm is possible.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Storm at night with a high of 79.
Friday
Showers and storms with a high of 80.
Saturday
Heat returns with a high of 90.
Sunday
Hot and humid with a high of 92.
Monday
First heat wave possible with a high of 93.
Tuesday
Afternoon chance of storms with a high of 90.
Thursday
Warm and humid with a high of 88.
