AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler, drier end to the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The week will end on a much cooler and drier note ahead of a weekend that's something of a mixed bag.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Cooler and drier to end the week with a high of 70.
Saturday
Humid again with a thunderstorm possible with a high of 76.
Sunday
Better half with a high of 82.
Monday
Warm and humid with a high of 85.
Tuesday
Top ten day! High of 76.
Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 76.
Thursday
Watching the coast with a high of 78.
