Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler, drier end to the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The week will end on a much cooler and drier note ahead of a weekend that's something of a mixed bag.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Friday
Cooler and drier to end the week with a high of 70.

Saturday
Humid again with a thunderstorm possible with a high of 76.

Sunday

Better half with a high of 82.

Monday
Warm and humid with a high of 85.

Tuesday
Top ten day! High of 76.

Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 76.

Thursday
Watching the coast with a high of 78.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found rolled up in carpet with feet sticking out on sidewalk
NYC pharmacy owner charged in oxycodone distribution ring
Browns player Chris Smith's girlfriend killed in car accident
Report: School stabber's mom told teacher son had knife
Stony Brook prof accused of stealing $200K in cancer research funds
Small plane crashes on Maryland highway; several injuries reported
Jets QB Sam Darnold to miss multiple weeks with mono
Show More
Electrician dies after cherry picker hit by box truck in Queens
Mike 'The Situation' released after 8-month stint in jail
NJ man brutally assaulted, robbed of $10K in apartment building
Cops chasing drug suspects find kidnapped man bound in bodega
Candidates to take the stage in third Democratic debate on ABC
More TOP STORIES News