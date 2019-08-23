NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend will be cooler and generally drier than the past few days with temperatures in the 70s.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 78.
Sunday
Shower or two with a high of 75.
.
Monday
Lots of cloudswith a high of 73.
Tuesday
More humid with a high of 74.
Wednesday
Warm and humid with a high of 80.
Thursday
Morning shower with a high of 83.
Friday
Nice day with a high of 82.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
AccuWeather: Cooler, drier weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More