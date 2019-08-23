Weather

AccuWeather: Cooler, drier weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The weekend will be cooler and generally drier than the past few days with temperatures in the 70s.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Saturday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 78.

Sunday
Shower or two with a high of 75.
.

Monday
Lots of cloudswith a high of 73.

Tuesday
More humid with a high of 74.

Wednesday
Warm and humid with a high of 80.

Thursday
Morning shower with a high of 83.

Friday
Nice day with a high of 82.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
