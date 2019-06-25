Weather

AccuWeather: Downpours develop, clear out later

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It could be a messy morning commute Tuesday as downpours develop ahead of a stretch of hot weather later this week.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Tuesday
Heavy AM and afternoon thunderstorms with a high of 83.

Wednesday
Warm and humid with a high of 88.

Thursday
Very warm with a high of 88.

Friday
Still summery with a high of 89.

Saturday
Warm and steamy thunderstorm with a high of 85.

Sunday
Possible stray shower with a high of 83.

Monday
Sun and clouds with a high of 81.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
