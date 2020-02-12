weather

AccuWeather: Filtered sunshine

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another warm day on Thursday with filtered sunshine.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Thursday
Above average with a high of 78.

Friday
Showers possible with a high of 79.

Saturday
Sunny and comfy with a high of 77.

Sunday
Partial sunshine with a high of 79.

Monday
A few showers with a high of 76.

Tuesday
Breezy, thunderstorm with a high of 74.

Wednesday
Near average with a high of 71.



