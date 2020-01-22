NEW YORK (WABC) -- Get ready for a warm-up and sunshine over the next couple of days before rain moves in this weekend.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Milder blend with a high of 46.
Friday
Suns to clouds with a high of 48.
Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 47.
Sunday
Brisk showers with a high of 45.
Monday
Breezy blend with a high of 43.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 40.
Wednesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 42.
MORE RESOURCES
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Temperatures rise above average Wednesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More