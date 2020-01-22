Weather

AccuWeather: Temperatures rise above average Wednesday

By and Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Get ready for a warm-up and sunshine over the next couple of days before rain moves in this weekend.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Milder blend with a high of 46.

Friday
Suns to clouds with a high of 48.

Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 47.

Sunday
Brisk showers with a high of 45.

Monday
Breezy blend with a high of 43.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 40.

Wednesday

Sun to clouds with a high of 42.

MORE RESOURCES

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people, dog killed in house fire in New Jersey
Eli Manning to announce retirement on Friday: New York Giants
Family of murdered LI woman pleads for public's help
Child rescued after falling through icy pond in New Jersey
NYPD releases bodycam video of police shooting at subway station
Police: Dozens sickened at LI building with illegal heating units
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
Show More
Jersey Shore town expects tens of thousands for Trump rally
Body found after car crashes into NY building deemed homicide
Gritty assault: 13-year-old alleges Flyers mascot punched him
Fairway Market denies bankruptcy reports
2 dead after fire tears through NYC apartment building
More TOP STORIES News