Weather

AccuWeather: Good start to the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be the better half of the weekend with mild temperatures and partly sunny skies. Rain returns on Sunday.

WATCH OUR "READY FOR WINTER" ACCUWEATHER SPECIAL

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Saturday
Better half of the weekend with a high of 52.

Sunday

Late rain with a high of 48.

Monday
Rain to showers. High 49.

Tuesday
Cooler breaks with a high of 47.

Wednesday
Nice start to 2020 with a high of 44.

Thursday
Sun to cloouds. High 46.

Friday
Chance of rain. High 50.

MORE RESOURCES
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More anti-Semitic incidents reported in NYC
DNA may be key evidence in Tessa Majors' murder
Crane topples onto house in NJ
What you need to know about Times Square security for New Year's Eve
ESPN reporter diagnosed with rare disease before death
9-year-old boy hit by car in Brooklyn, driver arrested
Man slashed in face in brutal push-in robbery in Queens
Show More
4 flu deaths reported in CT, flu cases on the rise in NY
Missing dog reunited with family minutes before Christmas
Finishing touches added to New Year's Eve Ball in NYC
2 NJ state police cruisers, several others crash on I-80
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
More TOP STORIES News