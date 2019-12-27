AccuWeather: Good start to the weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be the better half of the weekend with mild temperatures and partly sunny skies. Rain returns on Sunday.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Better half of the weekend with a high of 52.
Sunday
Late rain with a high of 48.
Monday
Rain to showers. High 49.
Tuesday
Cooler breaks with a high of 47.
Wednesday
Nice start to 2020 with a high of 44.
Thursday
Sun to cloouds. High 46.
Friday
Chance of rain. High 50.
