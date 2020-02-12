weather

AccuWeather: Hazy sunshine

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will be warmer but the haze will stick around for a few more days.

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather Forecast.



RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:




Wednesday
Gorgeous day with a high of 75.

Thursday
Warm breeze with a high of 79.

Friday
Shower chance with a high of 68.

Saturday
Sunny and nice with a high of 65.

Sunday
Cool sunshine with a high of 65.

Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 67.

Tuesday
Fall is here with a high of 72.



Watch Episode 2 of Rising Risk
Here in New York, scientists are trying to figure out how fast the world's oceans are rising and how that impacts flooding in New York Harbor.



