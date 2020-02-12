weather

AccuWeather: Humidity still on hold Wednesday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will have a mix of sun and clouds but the humidity holds off for another day.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday

Another beauty with a high of 83.

Thursday
Storm at night with a high of 79.

Friday
Humid PM storm with a high of 80.

Saturday
Heat returns with a high of 88.

Sunday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.

Monday
Afternoon storms possible with a high of 92.

Tuesday
First heat wave possible with a high of 91.



