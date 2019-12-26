AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds stick around into Friday with a stray shower around.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
AM showers with a high of 52.
Saturday
Better half of the weekend with a high of 50.
Sunday
Late rain with a high of 50.
Monday
Rain to showers. High 49.
Tuesday
Cooler breaks with a high of 45.
Wednesday
Nice start to 2020 with a high of 44.
Thursday
Rain returns. High 46.
