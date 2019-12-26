Weather

AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds stick around into Friday with a stray shower around.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Friday
AM showers with a high of 52.

Saturday
Better half of the weekend with a high of 50.

Sunday

Late rain with a high of 50.

Monday
Rain to showers. High 49.

Tuesday
Cooler breaks with a high of 45.

Wednesday
Nice start to 2020 with a high of 44.

Thursday
Rain returns. High 46.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

