AccuWeather: Murky start, still mild

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will start off murky with some drizzle but the mild weather will remain with temperatures in the low-70s.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Wednesday
Comfy blend. High of 71.

Thursday
Warm and pleasant with a high of 74.

Friday
Breezy and warm. High of 68.

Saturday
Shower possible with a high of 71.

Sunday
Cooler blend. High of 58.

Monday
Shower chance with a high of 66.

Tuesday
Rain or drizzle with a high of 65.

