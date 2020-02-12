AccuWeather: Murky start, still mild

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will start off murky with some drizzle but the mild weather will remain with temperatures in the low-70s.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Wednesday
Comfy blend. High of 71.
Thursday
Warm and pleasant with a high of 74.
Friday
Breezy and warm. High of 68.
Saturday
Shower possible with a high of 71.
Sunday
Cooler blend. High of 58.
Monday
Shower chance with a high of 66.
Tuesday
Rain or drizzle with a high of 65.
