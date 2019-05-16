Weather

AccuWeather: Partly sunny and seasonable

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A morning shower will give way to partly sunny skies on Thursday, with temperatures continuing to turn more seasonable.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
Early shower, but otherwise sunny with a high near 70.

Friday
Partly sunny with a chance for a shower or t-storm and a high of 72.

Saturday
Pleasant! High of 73.

Sunday

Sunny again and high of 72.


Monday
Chance of shower or t-storm and a high of 74.

Tuesday
Warm and breezy. High of 72.

Wednesday
Partly sunny and a high of 72.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
