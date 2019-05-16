AccuWeather: Partly sunny and seasonable

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Early shower, but otherwise sunny with a high near 70.
Friday
Partly sunny with a chance for a shower or t-storm and a high of 72.
Saturday
Pleasant! High of 73.
Sunday
Sunny again and high of 72.
Monday
Chance of shower or t-storm and a high of 74.
Tuesday
Warm and breezy. High of 72.
Wednesday
Partly sunny and a high of 72.
