AccuWeather: Partly sunny with possible thunderstorms

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 84.
Wednesday
Spotty PM storm with a high of 88.
Thursday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.
Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 86.
Saturday
A few storms with a high of 87.
Sunday
Thunder threat with a high of 89.
Monday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 87.
