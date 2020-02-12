weather

AccuWeather: Partly sunny with possible thunderstorms

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be partly sunny and humid with possible thunderstorms throughout the tri-state area.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy and humid with a shower and thunderstorm possible.



7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 84.

Wednesday
Spotty PM storm with a high of 88.

Thursday

Hot and humid with a high of 90.

Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 86.

Saturday
A few storms with a high of 87.

Sunday
Thunder threat with a high of 89.

Monday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 87.



