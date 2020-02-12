weather

AccuWeather: Rain ends early

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Monday the rain will end early, but conditions will turn cooler and blustery with some afternoon sunshine.

RELATED | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service

Monday
Rain ends early. High 56.

Tuesday
Brisk and chilly with a high of 46.

Wednesday
Mostly clouder and milder. High of 54.

Thursday
THANKSGIVING: Mainly morning rain with a high of 59.

Friday
Mild mix. High of 56.

Saturday
Sun and a shower with a high of 53.

Sunday
Rain possible. High of 48.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV



Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
