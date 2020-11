AccuWeather: Rain ends early

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Monday the rain will end early, but conditions will turn cooler and blustery with some afternoon sunshine.Rain ends early. High 56.Brisk and chilly with a high of 46.Mostly clouder and milder. High of 54.THANKSGIVING: Mainly morning rain with a high of 59.Mild mix. High of 56.Sun and a shower with a high of 53.Rain possible. High of 48.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app