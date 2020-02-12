AccuWeather: Rain ends early

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Monday the rain will end early, but conditions will turn cooler and blustery with some afternoon sunshine.
Monday
Rain ends early. High 56.
Tuesday
Brisk and chilly with a high of 46.
Wednesday
Mostly clouder and milder. High of 54.
Thursday
THANKSGIVING: Mainly morning rain with a high of 59.
Friday
Mild mix. High of 56.
Saturday
Sun and a shower with a high of 53.
Sunday
Rain possible. High of 48.
