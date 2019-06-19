AccuWeather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Wednesday
Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 74.
Thursday
An AccuWeather Alert day with strong to severe storms late in the day and a high of 77.
Friday
Summer begins with morning showers and a high of 77.
Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 79.
Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 81.
Monday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 83.
Tuesday
Warm and humid with a high of 85.
RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast