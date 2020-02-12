AccuWeather: Storms taper off into Saturday morning

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tropical Storm Fay brought heavy rain and wind to the tri-state area Friday, but will taper off into Saturday.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Soggy start with a high of 88.
Sunday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.
Monday
Stays steamy with a high of 88.
Tuesday
Heat wave with a high of 87.
Wednesday
Another scorcher with a high of 90.
Thursday
Hot and humid with a high of 93.
Friday
First heat wave with a high of 92.
