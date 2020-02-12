weather

AccuWeather: Sunny and mild start to fall

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fall will start off sunny and mild with temperatures in the low-70s.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Tuesday
Fall is here with a high of 72.

Wednesday
Warmer sun with a high of 77.

Thursday
Above average with a high of 78.

Friday
Showers possible with a high of 77.

Saturday
Sunny and comfy with a high of 75.

Sunday
Partial sunshine with a high of 75.

Monday
A few showers with a high of 73.



Watch Episode 2 of Rising Risk
EMBED More News Videos

Here in New York, scientists are trying to figure out how fast the world's oceans are rising and how that impacts flooding in New York Harbor.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
7 Questions with Eyewitness News weather anchor Sam Champion
Con Edison issuing credits to customers impacted by Isaias
'Rising Risk' docuseries examines alarming NYC flood predictions
What happens when we run out of names for 2020 hurricanes?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in physical, verbal attack on Black jogger
NYPD officer accused of spying, arrested for allegedly acting as agent of China
'From Brooklyn to the Bench: Remembering RBG'
CDC abruptly removes new guidance on coronavirus airborne transmission
COVID Updates: NY marks lowest 1-day death toll since start of pandemic
Mom uses "difficult 10 years" to help end bullying
NJ MVC computers back up, but frustration mounts
Show More
Doctor from New York dies of COVID-19 after ER rotation
7 On Your Side: NJ couple's tax refund cashed by stranger in Texas
NYC remote learning hits early snag, but issue quickly resolved
8-year-old boy gets Marvel-themed bionic arm
NYC 1 of 3 cities DOJ deemed 'anarchist jurisdiction'
More TOP STORIES News