AccuWeather: Warmup on the way

Warmup on the way

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The unseasonably cold temperatures that have gripped the New York area this week are finally starting to moderate, and a warmup is on the way for the weekend.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Friday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 37.

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday
Rain, mainly before 3pm. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesdsay
Sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
