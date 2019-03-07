AccuWeather: Warmup on the way

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 37.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 46.
Sunday
Rain, mainly before 3pm. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 44.
Wednesdsay
Sunny, with a high near 44.
Thursday
A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
