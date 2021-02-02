Governor Lamont orders delayed opening of Connecticut executive branch state office buildings

All Level 2 state employees who have been working remotely throughout the pandemic should continue to do so.
"All reports indicate that while we received a significant amount of snow yesterday, the storm appears to be winding down and our state and local road crews have been out all night to clear the roads," Governor Lamont said. "Still, we want to give some extra time for those who need to report to work, so we are opening state office buildings at 10:00 a.m. today. Anyone who needs to travel should give themselves extra time and take it slow on the roads."
Governor Lamont also directed the travel ban that he implemented on certain tractor trailers to be lifted, in coordination with neighboring states who are also lifting their bans this morning.
"Our crews have been out all night clearing the roads, but we encourage anyone who needs to be out to give themselves extra time, take it slow, and use caution as the roads remain slick in some areas," Governor Lamont said.
